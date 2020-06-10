UN: Yemen could suffer one of the world’s worst Coronavirus outbreaks

SHAFAQNA- The United Nation warned that hundreds of thousands of Yemenis face one of the world’s worst Coronavirus outbreaks.

The United Nations began cutting aid to the war-torn nation. The cuts came after UN appeals for $2.42 billion in funding fell short by about 50% this week.

“In the countdown to closure there will have to be much wider cuts to Yemen at a time when the country is now facing the growing impact of the virus pandemic on people who are already badly malnourished and ill equipped to cope with it,” Lise Grande, the head of the UN’s humanitarian operations in Yemen told CNN, in a phone call from Sana’a on Wednesday.

“General health services in 189 of the country’s 369 hospitals start to close in three weeks. Water and sanitation services for 8.5 million people, including 3 million children, close in three weeks. Nutrition support for 2.5 million malnourished starving children will start to close in eight to 10 weeks,” she warned.

“The worst-case scenario — which is the one we’re facing now — means that the death toll from the virus could exceed the combined toll of war, disease and hunger over the last five years [in Yemen],” Lise Grande, the head of the UN’s humanitarian operations in Yemen told CNN.

Four out of five Yemenis need “lifesaving aid,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the conference on Tuesday, adding that Yemen faced one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19. The country has a negligible capacity to test for Coronavirus but medical aid agencies also believe the scale of infections could be vast.

Yemen is wracked by a war which has killed tens of thousands of people and led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

Over the past six years, tens of thousands of people — mostly civilians — have been killed in the conflict, according to aid organisations.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says more than 3.6 million people have been displaced within Yemen, living in camps.

Amnesty International said in December 2019 that some 4.5 million people living with disabilities are faced with growing difficulties in the country.

Yemen’s already ailing health system has collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of May, the United Nations appealed for urgent funding for the country.

“We are increasingly alarmed about the situation in Yemen,” officials from the UN Humanitarian Affairs Department, UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a joint statement.

“We are running out of time”.

Yemen is “critically under-equipped” to face the pandemic, Save the Children said in April.

“Only half of Yemen’s health facilities are still fully functional.”

The country has also been ravaged by cholera, which has killed more than 2,500 people since April 2017, AP reported.

Around 1.2 million suspected cholera cases have been reported, according to WHO.