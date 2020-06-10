American Muslim: Islamic tradition commands us to stand up against injustice and oppression

SHAFAQNA- There is a rich history of Black Muslim Americans who have been at the forefront of the fight against the injustice meted out to non-white citizens in the world’s largest economy. In the wake of the current tragedy, George Floyd Police Killing in Minneapolis, disbelief and fury appear to have spawned a new consciousness within the Muslim community.

Popular religious leaders and teachers, of different ethnic backgrounds, utilize their massive platforms to discuss and dissect what social justice looks like through the lens of Islam, Insider told.

Unequivocally, the response from Muslim leaders has been that Islamic tradition commands us to stand up, speak up, and take action whenever we witness injustice and oppression. During one recent webinar, well-known Muslim leaders gathered to discuss Prophetic teachings that emphasize social justice, and Quranic verses that clearly condemn racism.

Each speaker provided guidance that makes it clear that the killing of a Black man at the hands of a white police officer was an injustice. As a Black American Muslim, it was uplifting to hear them speak about the history of Black people in America and how, in the eyes of our Creator, we are all one people, deserving of protection from oppression.

Well-known organizations like the Muslim American Association release statements condemning the killing of George Floyd. Other Muslim institutions have also shared statements encouraging American Muslims to be vocal supporters of Black Americans

“What’s happening in the US is what has happened for many years. We are suffering from systemic racism and violence. What happened to George Floyd has happened to many African American Black men who have basically experienced death and lethal violence by law enforcement,” Imam Mahdi Bray, the National Director of the American Muslim Alliance and a lifelong civil rights activists told TRT World in an interview.

When the Black Lives Matter movement was born a few years ago, some Muslims weren’t sure what to do.

Some thought advocating for the protection of Black and Brown lives was an “American” issue — a problem that existed between white Americans and Black Americans.