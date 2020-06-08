Statement from the Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America on killing of George Floyd

SHAFAQNA- The Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America issued a statement on the Killing of George Floyd and the Importance of Confronting Racism.

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Statement from the Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America on the Killing of George Floyd and the Importance of Confronting Racism

With hearts filled with sadness, and a voice that still echoes in each of our minds, “I can’t breathe,” the killing of George Floyd adds yet another soul to the already long list of victims of racism and hatred.

The diversity in the human family on the basis of language, color, and culture should be celebrated and should not be the basis of preferring one over others except by virtue of piety. “People, We have created you all male and female and have made you nations and tribes so that you would recognize each other. The most honorable among you in the sight of God is the most pious of you. God is All-knowing and All-aware.” (The Quran 49:13) During this age when there are no limits to knowledge and virtue, and where the culture of peace and harmony is preached globally, it is very frustrating to witness persistent injustice against fellow human beings, and particularly African Americans. This tragedy has reminded us that the novel coronavirus is not the only challenge facing the American community but also the underlying disease of racism. George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many other names of human beings, are all incidents that demonstrate how racism destroys human life. Almighty God has equated the killing of an innocent soul to the killing of all people. (The Quran 5:32)

On behalf of all the oppressed, regardless of race or creed, the Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America, strongly condemns the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, and asks all responsible authorities without exception to bear their humanitarian responsibility by taking the necessary measures to stop this ongoing aggression and disregard for innocent lives. We appeal to our fellow Americans not to let a select few who are emboldened by racism and bigotry trample true American ideals.

We all have a responsibility to stand up against all forms of injustice whether it be fueled by racism or any other evil through peaceful and constructive means. We ask God Almighty to bring solace and patience to the families of all the victims and to enlighten us to work together to bring forth the change that earns His pleasure and mercy.

The Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America