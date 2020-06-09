West Sussex Mosque Donates Grocery Boxes to Elderly

SHAFAQNA-

Islam lays a great emphasis on the virtue of neighbourliness, stressing on Muslims’ individual duty to be good to their neighbors.

In line with this, and at this time of COVID-19, a local mosque in Worthing, West Sussex, is embarking on a plan to distribute hundreds of grocery boxes to elderly people who self-isolate due to the pandemic.



Age UK West Sussex and Brighton and Hove – CC BY

The Worthing mosque is working in partnership with Age UK West Sussex and Brighton and Hove to collate and distribute 500 boxes, Spirit FM reported.

“We’re very pleased to be working with Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove to deliver this vital support to people in the area,” said Ali Abdul Rahman, chairman, Worthing Mosque. “Islam teaches us to respect and care for older people. At a time like this, it is important to come together as a community to help in any way we can.”

Worthing Mosque represents and serves a Muslim Community of over 1,500, providing prayer facilities and education services among other things.

The mosque has carried out several activities to tackle poverty since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also helps vulnerable people within the local community.