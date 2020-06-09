Can Surahs with Sujood be recited in Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about reciting Surahs with Sujood in Salaat/Namaz.

Question: Is it allowed to recite a Surah with Sajdah in Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not allowed in Wajib Salaat; but there is no problem in Mostahab (recommended) Salaat.

Source: khamenei.ir