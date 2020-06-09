Can Surahs with Sujood be recited in Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-09 09:52:102020-06-09 09:52:10Can Surahs with Sujood be recited in Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about reciting Surahs with Sujood in Salaat/Namaz.
Question: Is it allowed to recite a Surah with Sajdah in Salaat?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not allowed in Wajib Salaat; but there is no problem in Mostahab (recommended) Salaat.
Source: khamenei.ir
