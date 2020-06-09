What is the connection between worship of God and knowledge?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The person whose worship (of God) is not based on understanding and wisdom/knowledge is like donkey mill that goes round the circle and does not move away from its starting place. Two Rok’ats of Salaat performed by a wise person is better that seventy Rok’ats by the unwise one. Because, at the time of sedition and corruption, the wise will get out of it by his/her knowledge; but the ignorant will be misled because of his/her ignorance [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 1, Page 124.