What is the connection between worship of God and knowledge?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The person whose worship (of God) is not based on understanding and wisdom/knowledge is like donkey mill that goes round the circle and does not move away from its starting place. Two Rok’ats of Salaat performed by a wise person is better that seventy Rok’ats by the unwise one. Because, at the time of sedition and corruption, the wise will get out of it by his/her knowledge; but the ignorant will be misled because of his/her ignorance [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 1, Page 124.
