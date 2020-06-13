Video: Non-Muslims protect Muslims as they offer prayers amid protests in US

SHAFAQNA- Amid growing unrest across the US over the death of George Floyd, a video has emerged on social media where a large number of Non-Muslims are seen surrounding a group of Muslims so they can pray safely from the harm of the police during a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn, New York.

Shared on Twitter by user StanceGrounded, the video –shows non-Muslims creating a human shield to keep Muslims out of potential harm from officers of the New York Police Department (NYPD), who have come under fire over their excessive use of force.

Stance Grounded, who tweeted the footage, said: “Non-Muslims surround Muslims so they can pray safely from the harm of the NYPD during a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn, New York. I LOVE THIS. THIS IS HUMANITY!” He added: “They were really prepared to get tear gassed, maced, shot w/ rubber bullets just so fellow humans could pray in peace. If that isn’t LOVE, I don’t know what is. If that isn’t HOPE, I don’t know what is”, according to Metro.

Defiant Black Lives Matter protesters say they refuse to be divided and on Thursday about 2,000 people joined a Muslims against Police Brutality march through Brooklyn. The seven-mile walk took three hours and 23,000 steps before ending in prayers, according to one local report. Non-Muslims stood around the worshippers silently and linked their arms to protect them.

The pictures and videos of this incident broke the Internet and redefined brotherhood while painting a beautiful picture of unity.

Tweeting the video of the scene, author Simran Jeet Singh said: “This is the beauty of intersectional solidarity. The revolution will not be divided”. Another Twitter user said: “Muslim protestors offering Namaaz was protected by Human Chain amid Protest in Brooklyn, NY is the most Powerful picture of Unity & Humanity”.

One user wrote, “this brought tears to my eyes. People surrounded these Muslims so they could pray during a blm protest and I wish they would show this on the news but sadly it’ll never happen. #BlackLivesMattter (sic)”, india told.

Another tweeted, “Amazing. I am not religious, but I love to see this happening. It shows the true love that humans can have for each other regardless of belief.

Another wrote, “Beautiful. Come together people. Let’s stop those in power trying to divide us. People power.”