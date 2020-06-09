Date :Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 | Time : 20:46 |ID: 149680 | Print

Iran: Friday prayers to be held in Tehran province this week

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Friday prayers to be held in Tehran province this week after  three-month.

The religious event will be held in all of the province’s cities on June 12, through observing health protocols.

Hojjatoleslam Mahmoud Sayyah, head of Friday Prayers Committee made the announcement on Monday.

He said that Friday prayers will be held in Tehran this week according to a regulation approved at the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

Friday prayers have gradually been held in some specific Iranian cities as of a month ago.

Friday Prayers Policymaking Council has provided and compiled health protocols and necessary programs for the activities of congregational prayer sites [Mosalls] in the post-corona period.

