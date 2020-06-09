Due to the spread of Corona, most Muslims in Thailand postpone Hajj pilgrimage to next year

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Because of the Coronavirus outbreak, the majority of Muslims in Thailand who have registered to go on the Hajj pilgrimage this year have decided to postpone the journey to 2021.

According to the Iranian Cultural Center in Bangkok, a total of 8,000 Thai Muslims have signed up for the spiritual journey this year.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, some 5,700 of them have decided to cancel the trip in 2020 and make the journey next year.

Those who do go to Saudi Arabia, if Hajj is held this year, will be required to fully observe the health protocols.

Organizing the annual Hajj pilgrimage in 2020 is in doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In April, Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round Umrah pilgrimage over fears of the coronavirus pandemic spreading to Islam’s holiest cities.

Saudi authorities are yet to announce whether they will proceed with this year’s Hajj, scheduled for the end of July. In May, they urged Muslims to temporarily defer preparations for the annual pilgrimage.