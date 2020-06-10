What to do if Dhikr of Ruku is recited for Sajdah or vice-versa? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Dhikr of Ruku (bowing at the waist from standing) and Sajdah (prostration).

Question: What is the ruling if a person unintentionally recites Dhikr of Ruku instead of Dhikr of Sajdah or vice-versa, and realizes this after Sajdah or Ruku?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Salaat (Namaz) is correct.

Source: khamenei.ir