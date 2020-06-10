https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-10 11:00:312020-06-10 11:00:31What to do if Dhikr of Ruku is recited for Sajdah or vice-versa? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What to do if Dhikr of Ruku is recited for Sajdah or vice-versa? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Dhikr of Ruku (bowing at the waist from standing) and Sajdah (prostration).
Question: What is the ruling if a person unintentionally recites Dhikr of Ruku instead of Dhikr of Sajdah or vice-versa, and realizes this after Sajdah or Ruku?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Salaat (Namaz) is correct.
Source: khamenei.ir
