Date :Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 | Time : 11:00 |ID: 149751 | Print

What to do if Dhikr of Ruku is recited for Sajdah or vice-versa? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Dhikr of Ruku (bowing at the waist from standing) and Sajdah (prostration).

Question: What is the ruling if a person unintentionally recites Dhikr of Ruku instead of Dhikr of Sajdah or vice-versa, and realizes this after Sajdah or Ruku?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Salaat (Namaz) is correct.

Source: khamenei.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *