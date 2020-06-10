Who to ask questions, who to associate with, and who to sit with?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali ibn Abitalib (AS) narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Ask from the scholars, and associate with the wise, and sit with the poor people [1]. The Prophet (PBUH) said: Ask what the scholar knows about; you can benefit from the knowledge of the scholar by asking him/her, and this not possible unless by asking questions in the right way and concerning the related subject. Association with wise people, those who are not necessarily scholars or are not famous but can teach valuable lessons to others because they are wise; one can learn from these people by associating/mixing with them. Sitting with the poor people have many uses, the most important benefit is that, it will suppress greed and stinginess in the human being.

