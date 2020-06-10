Date :Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 | Time : 20:36 |ID: 149810 | Print

Belgium : King Leopold II statue removed after anti-racism protests

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: A 150-year-old statue of King Leopold II of Belgium, which has long been criticized by activists because of the former king’s brutal rule in Belgium’s former African colonies, was removed from a public square in Antwerp on Tuesday, as protests against racism continued around the world.

