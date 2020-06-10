https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/belg.png 1080 1920 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-10 20:36:282020-06-10 20:36:28Belgium : King Leopold II statue removed after anti-racism protests
Belgium : King Leopold II statue removed after anti-racism protests
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: A 150-year-old statue of King Leopold II of Belgium, which has long been criticized by activists because of the former king’s brutal rule in Belgium’s former African colonies, was removed from a public square in Antwerp on Tuesday, as protests against racism continued around the world.
