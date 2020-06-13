Iraqi Minister of Health commends Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine for their medical services +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: The Secretary General of the Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine, Eng. Yusuf al-Sheikh Radhi, received the Minister of Health, Dr. Hassan Al-Timimi, accompanied by the Director of Najaf Health, Dr. Radhwan al-Kindy, in the presence of the Deputy Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Mr. Radhwan Sahib Ridha, and the member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Fateh Al-Kirmani, as well as the head of the Department of Occupational Safety, Health, and Environment, Engineer Ali Al-Ghuraifi.

The engineer Sheikh Radhi presented to the minister a brief explanation of the overall health, medical, treatment, and logistical services and projects that the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine continues to provide to our honorable visitors and to the people of Najaf in the current circumstances.

For his part, the minister praised the measures taken by the Holy Shrine that contributed to curbing the spread of the pandemic, and also commended the efforts and logistical support provided to the Health Department represented in allocating typical quarantine places, and providing a number of “Auto Cpap” devices and other therapeutic supplies.