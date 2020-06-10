Muqtada al-Sadr underlines the need for US forces withdrawal from Iraq

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Senior Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stressed the need for all US troops to leave the Arab country.

In a statement on Monday, Sadr accused Washington of trying to intimidate others into surrender through wars, terrorisms and other means, RT Arabic reported.

He added that the US has to change its approach and withdraw its occupying forces from all countries, especially Iraq.

Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country following the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s PMU, and their companions in a US airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport two days earlier.