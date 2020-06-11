Part Time Hijjabi

SHAFAQNA-

The proof and evidence of the hijab being an obligation is available in the Holy Quran and the Sayings of the Prophet and his household (PBUT): ( O Prophet, tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to bring down over themselves [part] of their outer garments. That is more suitable that they will be known and not be abused. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful ).1

( And tell the believing women to reduce [some] of their vision and guard their private parts and not expose their adornment except that which [necessarily] appears thereof and to wrap [a portion of] their head covers over their chests and not expose their adornment except to their husbands ….)2

It has been reported that Imam Al-Sadiq (PBUH) was asked about what women are allowed to show, he responded: “ The face and hands (only )”3

So all these verses and sayings declare that hijab is obligatory for women, yet some Muslim women only wear hijab on special occasions and specific times such as the holy month of Ramadan or in specific places like when they go to visit Imam Hussein(PBUH), making it like a part time duty. There can be many reasons behind this action yet there is a main reason that causes these women to be part time hijabis. It is the fear of society that they enter. For example, many women have no problem with wearing hijab in their native countries where the majority are Muslims, but they are not willing to wear it in a non-Muslim country because of them feeling not getting accepted in that society that they live in or are visiting. The answer to this is that an obligation that has been set by the Allah (SWT) has to be obeyed even if that action is something society does not welcome. In Islamic views it is not accepted to satisfy people by disobeying Allah (SWT) like how Imam Ali(PBUH) stated “ Do not make Allah in wrath with you for the satisfaction of anyone of his creations ”4, So dear Muslim sister no one in your society can save you from the wrath of your creator, so do not listen to their criticism and trust in Allah the All-Mighty to lead you and to help you finish from your fears. Keep in mind that there are a lot of women in non-Islamic countries being abused and harassed, yet still remain in obedience towards Allah, so we can use these brave women as role models.

In summary the verses from the holy Quran and the sayings from the infallible figures are upfront to the fact that hijab is not a part time obligation and has to be observed full time either in Islamic countries or non-Islamic countries, in the holy month of Ramadan or in other months of the year, and disobeying this obligation is considered one of the major sins of Islam.

1 Al-Ahzab 59 (33:59)

2 An-Nur 31 (24:31)

3 Qurb Al-Isnaad 82

4 Wasail Al-Shia v16 p154