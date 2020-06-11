Date :Thursday, June 11th, 2020 | Time : 09:56 |ID: 149863 | Print

What is the ruling on dealing with seized goods from the smugglers? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about dealing with seized goods from the smugglers.

Question: What is the ruling on using seized goods from the smugglers or goods which after a while in warehouses are sold to some people with suitable prices?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever a fully qualified Mojtahid (authority in Islamic Law) takes it away from them as punishment for offences (Tazir) and then sells them; there is no problem in buying that.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

