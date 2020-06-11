https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-11 09:56:462020-06-11 09:56:46What is the ruling on dealing with seized goods from the smugglers? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling on dealing with seized goods from the smugglers? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about dealing with seized goods from the smugglers.
Question: What is the ruling on using seized goods from the smugglers or goods which after a while in warehouses are sold to some people with suitable prices?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever a fully qualified Mojtahid (authority in Islamic Law) takes it away from them as punishment for offences (Tazir) and then sells them; there is no problem in buying that.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!