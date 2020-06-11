What will happen to those who undermine Salaat?

SHAFAQNA – The Islamic Scholar Martyr Motahhari said: One of the rights of Salaat/Namaz is its respect which the opposite is to disregard Salaat; meaning to undermine Salaat, and that the human being undermines Salaat. He/she performs it, but undermines it, in a way that he/she considers it not very important. This phrase “is not important” takes the human being out of the grouping of those who are considered to be as those who perform Salaat; meaning he/she transforms into the human being whose Salaat will be his/her enemy on the Day of Judgment, because he/she constantly belittled Salaat and has been neglectful of its status [1].

[1] Ashenayee ba Quran, Vol. 10, Page 169.