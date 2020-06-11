Date :Thursday, June 11th, 2020 | Time : 17:58 |ID: 149891 | Print

Photos: 'I Can't Breathe' gallery in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Tehran has been hosting an international cartoon exhibition on protests against racism in the US.

The international cartoon exhibition “I Can’t Breathe” has been launched by the Art Bureau of Iran’s Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization. Over 40 Iranian and foreign artists are showcasing 72 works at the event.

