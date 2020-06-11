https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/3473242_HVK_3151.jpg 667 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-11 17:58:352020-06-11 17:58:35Photos: 'I Can't Breathe' gallery in Tehran
Photos: ‘I Can’t Breathe’ gallery in Tehran
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Tehran has been hosting an international cartoon exhibition on protests against racism in the US.
The international cartoon exhibition “I Can’t Breathe” has been launched by the Art Bureau of Iran’s Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization. Over 40 Iranian and foreign artists are showcasing 72 works at the event.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!