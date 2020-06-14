Aziziyeh Mosque in London +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Aziziyeh Mosque, which is one of the most stunning buildings in London due to the use of handmade “Iznik” tiles in its exterior, is also very active in providing services to British Muslims.

The Aziziyeh Mosque, which is located in the Stoke-Newington area of ​​London and which serves as a mosque to mainly the British Turkish community, can be described as one of the most stunning mosques in the capital.

Aziziyeh Mosque was built in 1983 with the funding of the British Turkish Islamic Association with the capacity to welcome 2000 people.

The Turks, who at one time did not want to attend “non-Turkish” mosques, welcomed the construction of the mosque because all services were provided in Turkish language and not in English or Arabic.

The mosque contains Halal butchers, Aziziyeh training center (schools for the weekend), Aziziyeh wedding hall and a restaurant.

The popular restaurant of Aziziyeh Mosque, which is very active in holding iftar ceremonies during Ramadan, is one of the reasons why this mosque is famous in London.

But the main reason why this mosque is famous is that this landmark represents the image of the vibrant immigrant community in this area.

The building, now known as Aziziyeh Mosque, was first built in 1913 for use as a cinema, but later was modified, eventually built in 1983 by Oktay Hamid, a Turkish-speaking architect from Cyprus. After the closing of the cinema, “Astra” became a mosque and its exterior was covered with decorative and traditional “Iznik” ceramic tiles.

The interior of the mosque was decorated according to Ottoman architecture, although it is said that the importing of the materials took more than a decade, they were imported from Turkey to Britain.

At present, Aziziyeh Mosque, which is one of the most stunning buildings in London due to the use of “Iznik” handmade tiles in its exterior construction, is also very active in providing services to other British Muslims in addition to the cracks.

This news is originally published by Shia News and translated by Shafaqna English.