India: Private hospital group chat on denying Muslims treatment leaks on social media

SHAFAQNA- Screenshots of a WhatsApp chat between the doctors of a private hospital in Rajasthan has been leaked on the social media wherein they can be heard vowing not to treat Coronavirus positive Muslim patients.

“Kal se me muslim ptnt ka x-ray ni krunga. Yah meri sapat hai (From tomorrow onwards, I won’t do the X-rays of Muslim patients. This is my promise),” reads one of the messages in the alleged chat which took place between the members of a WhatsApp group titled ‘BARDIA RISE’, according to The Indian Express.

“Muslim ptnt ko dekhna hi band krwa do (Stop attending to Muslim patients)”, the same individual writes in another message.

“Agar Hindu positive hote n, Muslim dr hota to hinduo ko kbhi ni Dekhte. Me ni dekhungi Muslim opd. Bol dena madam h he ni yaha (If Hindus were positive and had there been a Muslim doctor, then Hindus would have never been attended to. I will not attend to Muslim OPD. Tell them madam is not here),” reads another message in the alleged chat, according to Ummid.

Meanwhile, after the incident went viral, the owner of the hospital apologized through a Facebook post, saying the hospital staff did not have any intention to hurt any religious groups. “We have received a complaint following which we are taking action to register FIR in the matter,” Churu Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said.

Sardarshahar police station SHO Mahendra Dutt Sharma said the police control room had received a complaint regarding screenshots of the chat being circulated on social media. “We are inquiring into the matter. An FIR will be registered against the names mentioned in the WhatsApp chat,” Sharma said, devdiscourse reported.