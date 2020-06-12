Performing Salaat or saving life which one has the priority over the other? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about performing Salaat/Namaz and saving life.

Question: If the time is short for Salaat, and there is a certainty or probability that some Muslim or non-Muslim individuals are alive in an incident; saving the lives of the injured or performing Salaat, which has the priority over the other? Is it possible to perform Salaat during working?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If there is a logical probability that some Muslim individuals are alive, and there is a danger to lives of the injured ones, and if Salaat is recited in normal condition, or cannot perform Salaat in normal condition before the end of the Salaat time; must perform Salaat during doing work, and perform Rukus, and Sujood by gesture/pointing/signaling/indication, and observe the direction of Qiblah as much as possible.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA