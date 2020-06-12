Is it wrong to wish for death?

SHAFAQNA – Umm Fadhl (RA) narrated: The Prophet of Allah (SWT) went to visit a man, and he complained about his illness and wished to die. The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) told him: Do not wish for death, because if you are a good-doer, by being alive your good deeds are increased; and if you are a sinner you will be given time to repent from your sins; so do not wish for death [1].

[1] Amali Toosi, Majlis Sizdahum, Page 385.