Al-Kazemi: In a strategic dialogue, withdrawal of US troops from Iraq was emphasized

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister announced that the withdrawal of all US troops from his country was emphasized during a strategic dialogue between the two countries.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, the official Iraqi news agency (INA) quoted from a government source Friday morning that the new Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kazemi, had reminded that the strategic dialogue with the US government has been focused on the principle of sovereignty and the priority of Iraq’s interests.

According to the source, whose name has not been released, al-Kazemi while stressed that they had achieved great results, said that during the strategic dialogue, the withdrawal of all American forces from Iraq and inactivity of military bases have been emphasized and the decision of the House of Representatives to withdraw these forces has been recognized.

In an interview with the official Iraqi news agency, the government source also quoted from the Iraqi prime minister as saying that they would see cooperation with the United States in economic relations and other areas, and that the strategic dialogue counted as a great Iraqi achievement for his government.

The governments of Iraq and the United States issued a joint statement yesterday morning, announcing that the two countries’ strategic dialogue has began on Thursday through video conference, based on the 2008 Strategic Framework Agreement between them, and covers security fields, the fight against terrorism, the economy, energy and political issues, and cultural relations.

According to the statement, the United States reiterated its respect for Iraqi sovereignty, territorial integrity, and relevant decisions issued by the legislature and the executive branch of the Iraqi government, and noted that it was not trying to establish permanent bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq.

Baghdad and Washington also stressed that the United States will continue to reduce its forces in Iraq and discuss about the status of the remaining forces in the coming months, given the progress made in destroying the ISIS terrorist group, while the current focus of the two countries is on developing a normal security relationship based on common interests.

The Iraqi government, in turn, has promised about the protection of the US-led International Coalition Against Terrorism’s military forces and their hosting sites in accordance with international law and measures related to the presence of these forces, in the same manner agreed by the two countries in the future conversions.

Baghdad and Washington, while reviewing plans to return antiquities, ancient monuments and archives from the disbanded Ba’ath party to Iraq, stressed that they are looking for in-depth discussions on all issues mentioned at the meeting of the High Coordinating Committee for Strategic dialogue which scheduled to take place in the US capital next month.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.