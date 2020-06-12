Awqaf Ministry of Jordan ordered of collecting unlicensed Quran copies

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments), Islamic Affairs and Sanctities of Jordan ordered that all copies of a Quran named Mushaf Tahajjud should be collected and delivered to the Ministry.

According to kenanahnews website, the copy is unlicensed and its publisher is unknown.

There are some typos and errors in the copy, the ministry said.

It called on mosques and prayer leaders to collect the copies and hand them to the ministry.

In many Muslim countries, publishers need to get permission for publishing the Quran which is granted after copies to be published are carefully proofread.