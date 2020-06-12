Date :Friday, June 12th, 2020 | Time : 22:34 |ID: 149999 | Print

Awqaf Ministry of Jordan ordered of collecting unlicensed Quran copies

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments), Islamic Affairs and Sanctities of Jordan ordered that all copies of a Quran named Mushaf Tahajjud should be collected and delivered to the Ministry.

According to kenanahnews website, the copy is unlicensed and its publisher is unknown.

There are some typos and errors in the copy, the ministry said.

It called on mosques and prayer leaders to collect the copies and hand them to the ministry.

In many Muslim countries, publishers need to get permission for publishing the Quran which is granted after copies to be published are carefully proofread.

You might also like
Shia And the Holy Qur'an
Can Muslims keep pets?
Washington told Syrian rebels it won’t intervene in southern Syria
Seeing God
Translation of Al-Mizan Quran exegesis published in Turkey
Kenya Court’s Hijab Ban Ruling Sparks Fears over Muslim Girls’ Schooling
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *