Ammar Hakim called for the inclusion of Camp Speicher massacre in textbooks

SHAFAQNA- The head of Iraq’s Al-Hikma National Movement called for the inclusion of the crime of Speicher Air base massacre in textbooks.

Ammar Hakim on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the brutal massacre of Speicher by the terrorist group ISIS wrote on Twitter: “Speicher’s brutal massacre on its sixth tragic anniversary, is still a bloody wound that, the brutality of which shakes living consciences”.

Hakim added: “Perhaps the fair treatment with the families of the victims, immortalizing their memories in the curriculum and recovering the bodies of many martyrs that have not been found so far, will reduce its psychological and idiographic effects.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Speicher massacre is a crime committed by the ISIS terrorist group after capturing young Iraqi soldiers and massacring them. The soldiers were training at the Iraqi Army Air Base in Tikrit.

After the occupation of Mosul, ISIS elements captured about 2,000 to 2,200 unarmed Iraqi students from the base and brought them to the presidential palaces in Tikrit, and sprayed them there and in other places. ISIS terrorists also buried a group of them alive.

Meanwhile, it is said that 1,700 unarmed Shia students at the air base have been massacred all together.

