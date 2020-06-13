https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-13 10:01:072020-06-13 10:01:07What is the ruling on seeing women’s earring? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on seeing women’s earring? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about seeing women’s jewellery.
Question: Is there any problem if the earring comes out of headscarf whilst no other part of the neck and ear is out?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to Wajib precaution it is not allowed.
Source: khamenei.ir
