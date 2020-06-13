Date :Saturday, June 13th, 2020 | Time : 10:01 |ID: 150068 | Print

What is the ruling on seeing women’s earring? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about seeing women’s jewellery.

Question: Is there any problem if the earring comes out of headscarf whilst no other part of the neck and ear is out?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to Wajib precaution it is not allowed.

Source: khamenei.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *