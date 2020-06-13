https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/prophet-2.jpg 285 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-13 10:08:432020-06-13 10:08:43Who is a weak believer according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
Who is a weak believer according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Indeed, Allah (SWT) despises the believer who is weak and without regard for the religion. The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: Who is the weak believer who has no regard for the religion? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: The one who does not prevent people from forbidden evil acts [1].
