Who is a weak believer according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Indeed, Allah (SWT) despises the believer who is weak and without regard for the religion. The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: Who is the weak believer who has no regard for the religion? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: The one who does not prevent people from forbidden evil acts [1].

[1] Kafi, Vol. 5, Page 59.