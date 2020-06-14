Date :Sunday, June 14th, 2020 | Time : 13:37 |ID: 150106 | Print

Photos: Congregational prayer according to health protocols in Jamkaran Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Congregational prayers are held in the Holy Mosque of Jamkaran in Qom, Iran, with full observance of health instructions and social distance.


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

