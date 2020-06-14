https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/414E4B8F-2E3D-4255-A2D6-E0DCAB7606BD.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-14 13:37:422020-06-14 13:37:42Photos: Congregational prayer according to health protocols in Jamkaran Mosque
Photos: Congregational prayer according to health protocols in Jamkaran Mosque
SHAFAQNA- Congregational prayers are held in the Holy Mosque of Jamkaran in Qom, Iran, with full observance of health instructions and social distance.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
