During Karamat ten-day celebrations, Karamat Razavi Foundation to offer 200k programs

Mohammad Hossein Ostad Agha said: “The most important program of Karamat Razavi Foundation is a special program titled “In the Shade of the Sun” which is going to be conducted by the AQR’s Youths Institute.” Stating that the program will be implemented in line with coronavirus restrictions, he said: “The same program was held every year in different cities and provinces in the presence of Razavi servants. Despite limitations imposed by the virus this year, it will be held through regional and cyberspace activities in the presence of Razavi servants in 31 provinces, 430 towns, and 1100 cities of the country.” “Praising IRGC military personnel who participated in launching of Noor (Light) satellite”, he said.

He went on to say: “Book reading contests, cyber space contests, triggering and implementing home-based celebrations, distributing charitable flour and salt among 88 thousand families are also included in this year’s programs.” “Providing 17 deprived villages of Sistan and Baluchestan with clean drinking water, conducting employment plans in the areas of maintaining livestock in Khuzestan and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, giving dowries to the poor couples are on the agenda of the foundation”, Director of AQR’s Karamat Razavi Foundation said. He also said that the women center of the foundation has done its best to have happy programs for the women. “Offering free consultations to the people in need is one of the services rendered by AQR’s comprehensive center of consultation,” he concluded.