UN chief calls on int’l community to turn coronavirus crisis into sustainable peace

“Saturday marks the 100-day countdown to #PeaceDay,” Guterres wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

“We are living through a difficult time, but we can turn the #COVID19 crisis into an opportunity for sustainable peace and greater inclusion,” he added.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his remarks during the launch of Policy Brief on Food Security in New York on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, said that despite enough food in the world to feed 7.8 billion people, more than 820 million people are hungry.

“Our food systems are failing, and the Covid-19 pandemic is making things worse,” UN chief noted.

“Unless immediate action is taken, it is increasingly clear that there is an impending global food emergency that could have long term impacts on hundreds of millions of children and adults,” he reiterated.

“This year, some 49 million extra people may fall into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

“The number of people who are acutely food or nutrition insecure will rapidly expand.”

“Every percentage point drop in global Gross Domestic Product means an additional 0.7 million stunted children.”