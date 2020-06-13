Iran condemns terrorist attack on Kabul mosque

In a statement on Friday, the embassy warned that eliminating moderate leaders and figures is a project underway with the aim of expanding violence and extremism and which has dire social and cultural consequences for Afghanistan’s future.

All people of Afghanistan and region should be vigilant towards the future of this trend, added the embassy while also expressing sympathy with the families of the victims and wishing swift recovery for those injured in the attack.

A blast in a mosque during Friday prayers in the western part of capital Kabul has killed at least four people and wounded at least eight, Afghanistan’s interior ministry said, Aljazeera reported.

“Explosives placed inside the Sher Shah Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers,” said a statement issued by the ministry, which added that the mosque’s prayer leader Azizullah Mofleh was among those killed.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but a mosque attack earlier this month was claimed by an ISIL (or ISIS) group affiliate, headquartered in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.