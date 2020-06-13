Deputy Secretary General of Bahrain Islamic Action Society: Demand for the release of 5,000 Bahraini prisoners remains

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salih Bahraini after the release of Nabil Rajab announced: “Some Bahraini dissident leaders and scholars, as well as 5,000 oppressed prisoners, are still being held in Al Khalifa prisons, and we want their release”.

The Bahraini regime’s court sentenced Nabil Rajab to five years in prison on February 21, 2018, for tweeting against the Al Khalifa regime.

Nabil Rajab is one of the most prominent human rights activists. He is the head of the Bahrain Center for Human Rights, which it’s activity is banned in Bahrain. Nabil Rajab is also a member of the Middle East and North Africa Advisory Council on Human Rights Watch. Nabil Rajab also serves as deputy secretary general of the International Federation for Human Rights, but all of these jobs have not prevented the Bahraini regime from imprisoning him for a negligible criticism.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salih Bahraini, Deputy Chairman of the Bahrain Islamic Action Society, wrote on his Instagram page: “The release of Nabil Rajab, a Bahraini legal activist, is an important step that will make him, his family and his lovers happy, but if the oppressed prisoners, and on the topsides Bahraini leaders and Scholars including Abd al-Wahhab, Mishima, Sheikh Miqdad and Sheikh Ali Salman, who are still in prison, continue to be persecuted in Al Khalifa prisons, this happiness remains incomplete”.



He added: “We congratulate the legal activist and deputy secretary general of the International Federation for Human Rights, Professor Nabil Rajab, on his release from the oppression and injustice of the Al Khalifa and their mercenaries. We also congratulate his patient family and the people of Bahrain and and we hope that Al Khalifa will act wisely, assess its ugly and shameful actions, and reconsider them so that these actions do not deepen the crisis in Bahrain.

“The release of the legal activist, Professor Nabil Rajab, will not cause us to forget the 5,000 prisoners who are still in Al-Khalifa prison. Prisoners who have been imprisoned in injustice and oppression prisons, and our demand for the trial and prosecution of those who violated the rights of prisoners in prisons, and also the demand for reform and the removal of corrupt people, their trial and retribution, would not be given up or forgotten”, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salih Bahraini emphasized.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English .