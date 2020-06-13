Sheikh Qablan called for national solidarity to save Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Lebanese Shia Supreme Islamic Council has warned of the escalation of the country’s economic crisis and called for national solidarity to save Lebanon.

Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan expressed in a speech on Saturday: “We need decisive measures and swift actions to curb the deteriorating economic situation, the consequences of which are plaguing citizens and threatening their livelihoods and social stability.”

The head of the Lebanese Shia Supreme Islamic Council while saying that the current stage is a very dangerous one and should be dealt with in a spirit of national responsibility and putting aside political differences and useless and destructive conflicts, reminded: “If the country is plunged into the mire of sedition, the homeland and all politicians and citizens will fall.”

At the end, he called for national solidarity to save Lebanon through the language of discussion instead of the language of conflict and to strengthen relations, cooperation and consultations.

