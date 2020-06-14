The main point of Ayah 69 of Surah Al-Ankabut

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 69 of Surah Al-Ankabut, Allah (SWT) said: “And those who strive in God’s cause, Allah (SWT) will certainly guide them to God’s Paths; for verily, Allah (SWT) is with those who do right.” Those who strive in Our Way (God’s Path), and are sincere, from unknown/unseen ways, We (God) will guide them. God grants them light and wisdom (Hekmah), in order to understand the facts of life properly, understand well, so that their thoughts are developed and they become broad-minded [1].

[1] Shenakht, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 47.