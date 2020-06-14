Date :Sunday, June 14th, 2020 | Time : 19:05 |ID: 150223 | Print

Zarif rejects claims about Iran’s role in attack on Aramco

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA : Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has rejected claims about Iran’s role in attack on Aramco, saying that unfortunately, the UN Secretariat is influenced by the US threats.

The Iranian foreign minister made the above remarks in a live interview on Instagram late on Saturday.

“The 11th and 12th Iranian governments have always pursed policy of having interaction with the entire world which in my opinion is a correct policy but the policy has opponents both inside and outside of the country,” Zarif said.

The Iranian foreign minister said that over the past 40 years, both the US and Israel have always been trying to portray Iran as a security threat.

There is a term in international relations that if you don’t have a good relationship with a country, make it difficult for the whole world and tell it that this country has a security problem for you, Zarif said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he added that the region is experiencing special and critical conditions and it is wise for regional countries to talk about the future instead of “being prisoners of the past”.

You might also like
Devotees of Imam Khomeini (RA) around the world mark 30th anniversary of his passing
Mosques in Minneapolis, St. Paul Reopen with Strict Restrictions
Tehran to host Islamic Human Rights Conference on weekend
Iran's Zarif: Turkey should respect Syria’s territorial integrity while defeating terrorists
Efforts are underway to defuse ongoing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia: Sartaj Aziz
Trump seriously considering moving US embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds: Pence
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *