VIDEO: Far-right groups target anti-racism protests in London

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Far-right groups on Saturday targeted anti-racism Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations in London.

Despite repeated warnings by British political leaders and police officials to stay off the streets, thousands of demonstrators came out in force in central London to continue the anti-racism protests now sweeping the UK. But the protests have been disrupted by crowds of counter-demonstrators, mostly made up of far-right extremists and English nationalists.