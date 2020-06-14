Date :Sunday, June 14th, 2020 | Time : 20:52 |ID: 150230 | Print

VIDEO: Churchill statue boarded up in London amid protests

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:  Officials in London have put a fence around the statue of Winston Churchill to protect it amid anti-racism demonstrations.

 

 

 

