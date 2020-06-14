US : Atlanta Police kills another black man amid ongoing anti-racism protests

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance footage from outside Wendy’s restaurant, where Rayshard Brooks was shot. The video captured Brooks running away with what appears to be the officer’s Taser, before he turns around and points it at the officer, Sputnik reported.

According to the GBA’s press release, police responded to a report at around 10.33 pm about a man sleeping in his vehicle in the restaurant’s drive-through causing difficulty for other drivers. He failed the sobriety tests and initiated an altercation.

Footage shared online shows Brooks grabbing what law enforcement believe was an officer’s Taser and trying to flee. As one of the officers runs to chase him, the camera looses them from sight, but records the sound of three gunshots.

“During a physical struggle with officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer’s Tasers and began to flee from the scene. Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks,” the press release read.

Photo and video footage posted on social media shows protesters gathered at the site where Brooks was shot on Saturday, demanding that Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resign — which she did shortly after. According to local media, there is a whole list of more protests scheduled to take place across the city, including at Police Headquarters.