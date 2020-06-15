Oxford Conference to Discuss ‘Reading the Gospels in Islamic Context’

The Centre for Muslim Christian Studies in Oxford will organize the conference on September 7-9.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the conference will be hosted fully or partly online.

Selected papers will be edited for publication as a volume in the ‘Routledge Reading the Bible in Islamic Context’ series, the first volume of which, ‘Routledge Reading the Bible in Islamic Context: Quranic conversations’ arose out of a conference in September 2015.

The series focusses on the interpretation of the Bible and of particular biblical books and themes either from an Islamic perspective or from the perspective of Bible readers situated in, or otherwise ‘in conversation with,’ Islamic contexts.

Since the Quran is present in all Islamic contexts, intertextual reading between the Quran and the Bible is an important feature of the series.

According to www.cmcsoxford.org.uk/rbci-conference-2020 , themes of the conference might include: