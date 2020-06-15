Protests continue over razing Jaffa Muslim Cemetery

SHAFAQNA-

Palestinians protested for the sixth day in a row in the port city of Jaffa against plans by the Tel Aviv/Jaffa municipality to destroy the Al-Isaaf Muslim cemetery, which dates back to Ottoman times. The Jaffa List, which has been in coalition with the ruling municipality, quit in protest.

Israeli bulldozers started the demolition of the cemetery on Monday, in preparation for building a new housing project. Al-Isaaf Cemetery includes hundreds of graves of Muslims who were laid there before the Israeli occupation of the city in 1948.

A large crowd performed Friday prayers and started a march condemning the Israeli decision to demolish the cemetery located in the north of the city of Yafa.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, who is currently banned by the Israelis from entering Al-Aqsa, delivered the Friday sermon at the site of the cemetery, noting that exhuming tombs is prevented in Islam.

Sabri told the gathering that “defending cemeteries is defending lands, and defending the dead is defending a legitimate right.”