Glorious letter by Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in response to the Fatwa to fight ISIS

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa of the Kafaei Jihad to fight against ISIS terrorists, Shafaqna published the letter of Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis in response to the Fatwa of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, for the first time.

It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Religious Authority named the Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis (Peace, mercy and blessings of God be upon him) in the Friday prayer sermon that was delivered after his martyrdom as one of the heroes of the victorious battles against ISIS terrorists. The text of this profound and glorious letter, which contains important and historical points, is as follows:

In the name of God, The Most Compassionate, The Most Merciful The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Hussaini Al-Sistani لبیک لبیک لبیک یا داعی الحق To stop this brutal Yazidi-Takfiri and Ba’athist attack and to defend our sanctuaries and the holy shrines of our Imams; Hazrat Ali (AS), Imam Al-Hussain (AS), Imam Al-Kadhim (AS), Imam Al-Jawad (AS), Imam Al-Hadi (AS) and Imam Al-Askari (AS) and Hazrat Abul Fadl Al-Abbas (AS) and to defend our honor, our Iraq and all its oppressed people, with our lives, properties and everything we can, we will make a pact with you to carry weapons and participate in the sacred Hussaini mobilization. Thousands of Mujahideen including your children, those who are expert in the war techniques and those who are known for their presence in the battlefields against the oppressors, the Ba’athists and the Takfiris, have responded to your call and today joined the battlefields of the fight of truth against falsehood, and participated in the management, organization and command of the stormy wave of Mujahideen who have joined the battle squares in Labbayk to your Fatwa, and have rushed to the aid of our fervent armed forces, who are fighting this ruthless and savage enemy on more than one front. Rest assured, our Seyyed, that we are waiting for them and that they will not be able to cross unless they want to cross our corpses. Victory belongs only to our Dear and Wise God. Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis 15th Sha’ban 1435 AH



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.