What are the Makrooh acts at the time of drinking water? The Grand ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Makrooh acts at the time of drinking water.

Question: What are the Makrooh acts at the time of drinking water?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There are some acts which have been mentioned in narrations which need to be avoided at the time of drinking water:

  1. Drinking a lot
  2. Drinking after greasy/very oily food
  3. Drinking while standing at night
  4. Drinking with left hand
  5. Drinking from the broken side of the vessel as well as from the side of its handle

Source: khamenei.ir

