What are the Makrooh acts at the time of drinking water? The Grand ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Makrooh acts at the time of drinking water.

Question: What are the Makrooh acts at the time of drinking water?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There are some acts which have been mentioned in narrations which need to be avoided at the time of drinking water:

Drinking a lot Drinking after greasy/very oily food Drinking while standing at night Drinking with left hand Drinking from the broken side of the vessel as well as from the side of its handle

Source: khamenei.ir