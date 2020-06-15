What are the Makrooh acts at the time of drinking water? The Grand ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-15 09:53:172020-06-15 09:53:17What are the Makrooh acts at the time of drinking water? The Grand ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Makrooh acts at the time of drinking water.
Question: What are the Makrooh acts at the time of drinking water?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There are some acts which have been mentioned in narrations which need to be avoided at the time of drinking water:
- Drinking a lot
- Drinking after greasy/very oily food
- Drinking while standing at night
- Drinking with left hand
- Drinking from the broken side of the vessel as well as from the side of its handle
Source: khamenei.ir
