What is the meaning of asceticism (Zohd) according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who in the noble book of Nahjul Balaghah said: All the asceticism (Zohd) has come (has been summarized) in two sentences in the holy Quran. Allah (SWT) said: “That never regret what has been taken away from you, and do not become proud of whatever has been granted to you.” Therefore, the one who does not regret about the past, and has no attachment to the future, has taken possession of both sides (from the start to the finish) of asceticism [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 439.