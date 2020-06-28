Date :Sunday, June 28th, 2020 | Time : 22:44 |ID: 150344 | Print

AIM holds online course on Parenting

SHAFAQNA- The AhlulBayt Islamic Mission is organizing an online course on “Parenting: an essential guide on Tarbiyya of children for every Muslim household”.

The online course will be held in 4 sessions on Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th June, and Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th July 2020.

The online sessions are taught by Shaykh Afzal Merali through Zoom. The course starts at 19:00 London time (New York, Detroit , Toromto: 14:00).

