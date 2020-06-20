Karbala: Developing the Street of Al-Qibla Gate of Al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine+ Photos

SHAFQNA- Al Kafeel: Continuing the series of development works of the street leading to the Qibla Gate of the Shrine of Abal-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), the asphalt works were launched on Sunday (14 Shawwal 1441 AH) corresponding to (7 June 2020), by the Municipality of Karbala, in coordination and cooperation with Departments of the area between the Two Holy Shrines and the engineering maintenance at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine.

This is according to what was indicated to the Al-Kafeel Network, by the head of the department between the two Holy Shrines, Mr. Nafie Al-Mousawi, who added: “The Al-Qibla Gate Street of the shrine of Abal-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) has witnessed many works aimed at developing it, which contributes to achieving the highest levels of flow for the movement of visitors and vehicles, as it is one of the most important streets leading to the holy shrine and witnessing severe crowding, especially in the special Ziyarat seasons. And among these works that have been started recently is covering it with asphalt starting from its main entrance from the side of Al-Jumhoriya Street, and reaching the middle square opposite the Qibla gate of the holy shrine – the former Qirba square – “.

He added: “The staffs of the aforementioned two departments undertook all preliminary work for the cladding, including removing the concrete castings that were on the side of one of its parts, and removing the electrical wires that impede the movement of the asphalt vehicles, in addition to removing the booths, inspection departments and joint security control barriers that are located in the last quarter of the street and placing them to the side of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, as well as the booths that belonged to the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, including the gifts and vows booth, in addition to the booth receiving and delivering bags and conducting pruning trees planted on both sides of the road, in addition to other works to facilitate the movement of the vehicles.”

For his part, the engineer overseeing these works, Suhail Tohme Khazaal, explained: “These cladding works are part of the work being carried out by the Municipality of Karbala, which will include in addition to this street other streets in the Old City, all of which are carried out in coordination and cooperation with the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine in addition to Service departments in the governorate, such as water, sewage, electricity and communications departments. And the project will include covering the street with an amount of (7000) square meters of asphalt in two layers.”