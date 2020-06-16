AIM holds online talks on Black Struggle for Justice in USA

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/black-1.jpg 671 1015 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-16 09:53:022020-06-16 09:53:02AIM holds online talks on Black Struggle for Justice in USA
SHAFAQNA- AIM to hold online talks on ‘The Black Struggle for Justice in the USA‘ delivered by Shaykh Ahmed Haneef .
The online talks will be held in 5 Sessions on Tuesday 16th, Friday 19th, Sunday 21st, Tuesday 23rd & Friday 26th June 2020.
The program starts at 19:30 London time ( Copenhagen: 20:30 |New York: 14:30| Los Angeles: 11:30 ).
The online talks will be broadcasted on Youtube and Facebook.
