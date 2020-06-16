Date :Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 | Time : 09:55 |ID: 150376 | Print

Photos: Unveiling flag of mourning for Imam Sadiq (A.S) in the presence of Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani

SHAFAQNA- The new flag of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Sadiq (A.S) was unveiled in Qom, Iran, in the presence of the Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani.

