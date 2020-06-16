https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/photo_۲۰۲۰-۰۶-۱۱_۱۱-۵۵-۱۰-2.jpg 960 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-16 09:55:122020-06-16 09:55:12Photos: Unveiling flag of mourning for Imam Sadiq (A.S) in the presence of Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani
Photos: Unveiling flag of mourning for Imam Sadiq (A.S) in the presence of Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani
SHAFAQNA- The new flag of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Sadiq (A.S) was unveiled in Qom, Iran, in the presence of the Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!