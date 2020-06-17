Date :Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 | Time : 23:32 |ID: 150391 | Print

Video: Significant respect of Sadat Khoja of India to Sheikh Zakzaky

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky was honored and welcomed by Sadat Khoja of India after attending the 2012 Ashura ceremony at the Indian hussainiya in Abuja, Nigeria.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

