A university in Saudi Arabia investigates features of early manuscripts of Quran

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Saudi Arabia’s Umm Al Qura University launched a research program to investigate the features of early manuscripts of the Holy Quran.

The university’s Center for Manuscripts and Reviving Islamic Heritage conducted the program, according to al-Bidda.net website.

A number of experts and researchers from Saudi Arabia and a number of other Arab countries studied five Quran manuscripts dating back to the early years after the advent of Islam.

Determining the exact dates of the copies based on scientific standards and linguistic, Quranic and artistic studies was among the objectives of the program.

Umm Al-Qura University is a large public Islamic university in Mecca. It was established as the College of Sharia in 1949 before being joined by new colleges and renamed as Umm Al-Qura in 1981.