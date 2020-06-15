https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/55995_177.jpeg 600 901 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-15 23:23:042020-06-15 23:23:04Photos: Santiago’s As-Salam, first mosque in Chile
Photos: Santiago’s As-Salam, first mosque in Chile
SHAFAQNA- Iqna: As-Salam Mosque is a Muslim place of worship located in the Chilean capital of Santiago.
The building, the first mosque in Chile, was commissioned in 1989, and was opened in 1996 by the king of Malaysia.
The octagon building has a coper color dome like that of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem al-Quds.
